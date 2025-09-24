Man arrested in Chaffee County for possession of suspected meth, cocaine, and fentanyl

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reports they arrested a 53-year-old from Grand Lake after finding suspected methamphetamine and cocaine, along with fentanyl, in his car.

CCSO says around 9 a.m. on Sept. 23, their deputy approached a vehicle on the side of the road without license plates near the summit of Poncha Pass on Highway 285 south of Poncha Springs. The deputy says they identified the occupant of the car as Thomas Anthony Cosentino.

According to CCSO, Cosentino exited the vehicle, and drug paraphernalia was observed, leading to a search of the car. CCSO says they found about 8.27 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 2.21 grams of suspected cocaine, and 6.07 grams of powder fentanyl.

The CCSO states that Cosentino had an active warrant from Jefferson County for allegedly being in contempt of a $2,000 court bond.

The CCSO states that Cosentino is currently being held at the Chaffee County Jail on a $7,000 cash or surety bond, on the following charges.

Possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine greater than 7 grams

Possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl greater than 4 grams

Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, less than 4 grams

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.