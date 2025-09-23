Student brings gun to Tiger Trades Academy; La Junta Police Department steps in

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- La Junta Police Department announces that a student has been charged after bringing a gun to Tiger Trades Academy today, Sept. 23.

Police say they received an anonymous tip that the student possibly had a gun, and upon his arrival at school, staff immediately intervened, separating him from the student body.

Police say the student allegedly admitted to having a weapon to an officer, and police were able to secure the gun.

Police say he is now being held on the following charges at the Pueblo Youth Center. :

Unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of handguns by juveniles prohibited

Unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds.

