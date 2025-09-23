Skip to Content
Domestic violence suspect arrested after standoff

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
today at 3:21 PM
Published 3:19 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has arrested a 34-year-old man after responding to a domestic violence incident that developed into a standoff.

EPSO says on Sept. 16 at 11:03 p.m., they received a report of a domestic violence call on the 2700 block of Robinson Street.

According to deputies, a female reported that her ex-boyfriend, Justin Aragon, allegedly broke a window at their residence and assaulted them, and then grabbed a knife and pointed it at her children, threatening to fight them.

Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, Aragon was underneath the residence and refused to come out after repeated commands. EPSO says they used a pepper ball round that struck Aragon in the shin. Deputies say he then forced his way out from under the trailer and became verbally aggressive towards law enforcement.

Justin Aragon was booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following charges, says EPSO:

  • Second-degree assault
  • Menacing
  • Third-degree assault
  • Harassment
  • Violation of a restraining order
  • Child abuse
  • Resisting arrest

He is currently being held on a $125,000 bond, according to Law Enforcement.

Abby Smith

