Texas cold case victim had ties to Colorado, and the CBI is asking for your tips

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Authorities are asking for help from Coloradans who might be able to help solve a Texas cold case.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations is seeking information from anyone who knew Roberta "Berta" Mumma.

Berta's remains were found in a remote area of Jack County, Texas, back in 1984. Her identity remained a mystery until last year, when authorities were able to identify her through DNA analysis, the CBI said.

According to the CBI, Berta was 25 years old when she died. Investigators believe she may have been in Colorado, specifically Denver and Boulder. Investigators also believe she was in Tennessee or Texas at some point.

Law enforcement with the Jack County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers, and CBI are asking anyone with information about her to come forward.

"The smallest detail could be crucial in solving this case and bringing closure to Roberta 'Berta' Mumma’s loved ones," read a release from the CBI.

For more information or to provide tips, please contact Texas Ranger Michael Schraub at 940-549-0549 michael.schraub@dps.texas.gov(opens in new window) or Jack County Sheriff's Office at 940-567-2161 or chauger@jackcounty.texas.gov.

