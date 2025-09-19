Police identify 28-year-old pedestrian who was allegedly hit and killed by impaired driver

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has publicly released the identity of a pedestrian who was allegedly killed by an impaired driver this month.

Police say that 28-year-old Jeremy Ives was killed on Sept. 5 after he was hit by a car.

CSPD says the driver fled the scene. Later that day CSPD says that officers and troopers later located the suspect, 59-year-old Cameron Walsh.

According to police, Walsh faces charges for vehicular homicide, DUI, hit and run, and driving after revocation.

