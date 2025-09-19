El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired at the Hampton Village Apartments

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirms they have received a call of shots fired at the Hampton Village Apartments.

Details are extremely limited at this time, but EPSO said they had a crew en route at the time of KRDO13's call.

This is a breaking news situation, but this article will be updated if more information becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.