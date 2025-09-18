Two of three suspects from Memorial Park shooting arrested for attempted murder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Five months after a group of three juveniles fired more than 30 rounds at a car holding two people in Memorial Park, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says two suspects have been arrested, with the third still at large.

According to CSPD, the shooting happened on the night of April 21. Investigators say three juvenile offenders, who were all in possession of handguns, fired over 30 rounds at a parked car in a parking lot at Memorial Park that was occupied by two "innocent bystanders."

CSPD said many of those shots struck the occupied vehicle. Both people inside were hit, but neither sustained life-threatening injuries.

After receiving reports of the shooting, investigators quickly identified the offenders and obtained arrest warrants with "no bond" statuses for all three, the department said.

According to CSPD, one of the involved juveniles was already on probation for previous offenses and was a suspect in several of the Metro Burglary Unit's open cases. Police say he was located after a short surveillance operation and arrested on West Colorado Avenue.

Another suspect, who was also wanted for attempted murder with a handgun, turned himself in on Sept. 15, CSPD said. However, during a hearing the following day, a judge ordered his release on a personal recognizance bond.

Police say the third juvenile offender remains at large.

None of the suspects have been named by CSPD, as they were juveniles at the time the shooting occurred.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.