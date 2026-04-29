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WEATHER ALERT: Thunderstorms continue tonight

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Published 3:36 PM

Tonight: Lightning is expected along with periods of moderate rain across southern Colorado. 7-10 p.m. is the timeframe for what appears to be the heaviest thunderstorms of the evening through El Paso County. The cloud cover throughout the night keeps the overnight lows above freezing and precipitation in the form of rain. However, Teller County will be getting periods of snow with low accumulations of 1-3".

Tomorrow: A Winter Storm Warning is in place for Teller County, Pikes Peak, the Sangre De Cristo Mountains, and the Wet Mountains at 6 a.m. The heaviest snow is expected on Thursday evening into Thursday night, leaving the peak area of the mountains with 12-16". Teller County will likely get 4-8". Thursday night, Colorado Springs will likely mostly get rain and thunderstorms with the possibility of seeing a snow-rain mix with no accumulations.

Friday: A cold morning once again with showers lingering through the morning and snow showers continuing for Teller County and the western mountain ranges. The Winter Storm Warning expires at 12 p.m.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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