Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office arrests three in drug distribution investigation

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office says that they have arrested three people during a drug distribution investigation.

The sheriff's office says their investigation wrapped up on Aug. 25 after issuing warrants for the arrest of Salida residents Joshua Aaron Vaupel, age 19, and Florentino “Jose” Sillas-Rosales, age 33.

“Our investigations teams with the Salida Police Department, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and the Buena Vista Police Department formed the Regional Joint Operations Unit to proactively work on complex investigations together," read a statement from Sheriff Andy Rohrich. "The team will be a critical tool used to combat an ever-growing drug problem in our community. Our local agencies are so fortunate that we work well together pushing forth the team effort mentality.”

Investigators say they also got a warrant to search a residence, which uncovered 9.62 grams of suspected cocaine, 22.89 grams of suspected meth, and 14 fentanyl pills. The search also led to the arrest of Kaysie Michelle Brown, age 19, the sheriff's office says.

The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office says that Vaupel was charged with unlawful distribution of methamphetamine (a felony) and possession of less than 4 grams of fentanyl (a misdemeanor). The sheriff says he was booked into the Chaffee County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

Meanwhile, Sillas-Rosales was charged with unlawful distribution of methamphetamine (a felony) and possession of methamphetamine (a misdemeanor), according to the sheriff's office. The sheriff says he was also booked into the Chaffee County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office says Kaysie Brown is charged with unlawful distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl (a felony). She was booked into jail on a $5,000 cash/surety bond, the sheriff's office says.

