Families desperate for answers in Davis Mortuary case, investigators ask for patience

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Earlier this week, inspectors came across approximately 20 bodies that had been handled improperly, at Davis Mortuary, for possibly as long as 15 years, says investigators.

Family members who had entrusted their loved ones to Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter and his brother, Chris, say they're still desperate for answers. However, authorities are now urging patience, saying the answers needed will take some time.

The brothers' mortuary has been in operation for over 100 years and was purchased by Brian and Chris Cotter back in 1989

Families in the Southern Colorado community have placed makeshift memorials around the mortuary with flowers and candles, showcasing the painful impact the investigation has had on families.

"My husband, I promised him I would take care of him when he got sick. And part of taking care of him was taking care of him at the end and making sure he was safe. I feel like if he's in there or I don't have his remains, just somehow I betrayed that promise," said a grieving wife.

Officials gave an update on the Davis Mortuary investigation, requesting that families remain patient and give investigators the time they will need to investigate with the proper amount of care.

"Real life is not like TV... where crimes are investigated, solved, and convicted by a jury in 60 minutes. It's a frustratingly long process, but it's necessary. I want to stress that we only have one chance at prosecution, and we want to do it right," said 10th Judicial District Attorney Kala Beauvais.

Senator of Colorado Michael Bennet says he, too, is shocked that this is all happening again so soon after the Return to Nature case in Penrose, where funeral home owners Carie and Jon Hallford were accused of allowing close to 200 bodies to stack up at their funeral home.

Due to the Penrose case, lawmakers at the state level put in stricter oversight for the funeral industry.

"The most important thing is to get to the bottom of it, figure out what happened, and then decide whether or not we need to change the laws even further to make sure that it doesn't happen again. But it's really a tragedy. Inexcusable," said Senator Bennet.

Governor Polis today said that this latest tragedy may not have been discovered at all, were it not for those new reforms being implemented.

