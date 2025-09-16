18-year-old arrested after major apartment complex brawl lands victims in the hospital

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) --The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says they've arrested a woman after a major fight at an apartment complex off Hampton South.

EPSO says they were called out to the fight around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 12. According to EPSO, when they got on scene, there were about a dozen people arguing. Deputies learned there were victims inside and found multiple people in an apartment with various injuries.

EPSO alleges that the suspect, 18-year-old Aolani Barnes, and three unnamed juveniles forced their way into the apartment and assaulted the people inside.

The sheriff's office says victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

Barnes faces charges for first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit second-degree assault, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and third-degree assault, according to EPSO.

EPSO says she was taken to jail on a $5,000 bond, but has since posted bond and was released.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.