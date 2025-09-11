Thornton man arrested for sex assault on child, aggravated incest

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 29-year-old male from Thornton, wanted on a Pueblo County warrant for several felony charges related to a child sex assault case, was arrested today, Sept. 11, in Denver.

Austin Halderman was taken into custody on a warrant for sexual assault on a child, sexual exploitation of a child and aggravated incest, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCOS).

PCOS says they began an investigation in August when a Sheriff’s deputy assigned as a School Resource Officer at a District 70 elementary school received a tip of an alleged sexual assault on a child.

According to detectives, they learned that Halderman allegedly had been having inappropriate relations with a child for three years. Detectives also discovered evidence that contained child sexual abuse material, says PCSO.

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

PCOS and U.S. Marshals arrested Halderman, and he has since been booked into the Pueblo County

Jail.

