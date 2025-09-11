Man arrested with 221 grams of meth, 475 fentanyl pills in Chaffee County

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputies say a man was found with 221 grams of methamphetamine and 475 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop in Chaffee County.

According to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Nicholas Hepworth, 43, from Alamosa, was arrested following a traffic stop on Sept. 10. CCSO says a deputy noticed that Hepworth was allegedly under the influence and that he had a "white crystallized substance on the exterior of his shirt consistent with being methamphetamine."

Hepworth was taken into custody for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, and deputies say that during a search of Hepworth's car, they found 221 grams (half a pound) of methamphetamine and 475 fentanyl pills.

Hepwoth is currently being held on a cash-only bond of $50,000.00 at the Chaffee County Detention Center on the following charges, according to CCSO.

Unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing, or sale of a scheduled I or II substance (fentanyl)

Unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing, or sale of a scheduled I or II substance (methamphetamine)

Drove vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or both

Speeding 10-19MPH over posted limit

Possession of an illegal weapon (brass knuckles)

Drove vehicle when license revoked as a habitual traffic offender

At the time of the traffic stop, CCOS says Hepworth was out on bond for two different drug felony cases out of Alamosa.

