FBI joint operation in Pueblo nets 20 arrests and nearly 19 pounds of fentanyl

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A monthlong crackdown in Pueblo led to many arrests, the seizure of dozens of firearms, and the recovery of nearly 19 pounds of fentanyl out of circulation, according to the FBI Denver Field Office.

FBI Denver

According to the FBI, the joint operation from Aug. 5 to Sept. 5 alongside Pueblo Police and other law enforcement agencies led to the following:

20 arrests,

42 firearms seized,

under three pounds of cocaine,

almost four pounds of methamphetamine,

nearly 19 pounds of fentanyl.

FBI Denver

The following agencies assisted with the operation:

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives;

The Drug Enforcement Administration;

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation;

The Pueblo Police Department;

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office;

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado;

and the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

“This successful operation reflects the strength of the federal, state, and local partnerships we have in Colorado. Through close collaboration, sharing information, resources, and expertise, we are able to effectively identify and disrupt the drivers of violence affecting our communities,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek. “Together, we’re making Pueblo safer, stronger, and more resilient for the people we serve.”

