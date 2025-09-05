Skip to Content
Pueblo firefighters union official pleads guilty to embezzling over $130,000 of union funds

Pueblo Firefighters IAFF Local #3
By
today at 6:42 AM
Published 6:43 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – A former leader of the Pueblo firefighters union has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $131,000 in union funds, according to IAFF Local 3.

In a statement released Thursday, the union said that its former secretary-treasurer, Doug Martin, had admitted to misusing approximately $131,000 collected from members’ dues.

Union leaders emphasized that the embezzlement in no way involved taxpayer dollars.

"This betrayal of trust is deeply disappointing, and we want to be absolutely clear: Local 3 has zero tolerance for the misuse of union funds," IAFF Local 3 President Dylan Prijatel said. "Our members work tirelessly to protect this community, and their dues must always be safeguarded with the highest levels of accountability and transparency."

Prijatel said union leaders contacted Pueblo police after discovering internal financial irregularities, prompting an investigation.

"Our commitment to accountability remains unwavering, and IAFF Local 3 will continue to advocate for our members with the integrity and transparency they rightfully deserve," Prijatel said, also thanking past and present union members for their patience during the investigation.

IAFF Local 3 said it has already strengthened its safeguards to prevent similar misconduct in the future.

Read the union's full statement below:

Sadie Buggle

