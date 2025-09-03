Bear and Fountain Creek Nature Centers funding educational programs by folk dancing!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Bear and Fountain Creek Nature Centers are putting a Western twist on their annual Happy Trails fundraising dinner with their first-ever Hoot-Ennany! (pun intended).

The Bear Creek Nature Center will host the Hoot-Ennany (Hootennany) on Friday, September 12, from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be food, drinks, live folk music from local band Roma Ransom, and, as the name suggests, live owls from the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center.

The Discovery Center helped the recovery of a Great Horned Owl it found injured in the Bear Creek Nature Area. Handlers plan to release the owl back into the wild the night of the Hoot-Ennany

In a partnership with the Friends of El Paso County, the Nature Centers said it will use the profits from the 16th-annual fundraising dinner for its educational and trailability programs. The Bear and Fountain Creek Trailability program offers free rentals of "terrain hoppers" to help people with disabilities enjoy their trails.

Tickets are $75 a person or $400 for a table of six. You can find more information on how to buy tickets here.

