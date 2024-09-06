New El Paso County program shows how the outdoors are for everyone

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- El Paso County Parks & Community Services will bring its adaptive four-wheelers and resource fair to Fox Run Regional Park on Saturday to show the public that anyone is capable of hitting the trails.

"The benefits of being outdoors are something you can't really measure. I think everyone deserves to experience that," said Fountain Creek Interpretive Program Specialist Victoria Dinkel.

It's been two years since El Paso County established its "Trailability" program, providing free rentals of its "Terrain Hopper" vehicles for driving in nature, signs that speak to you for the visually impaired, and other measures to help disabled individuals experience the beauty of Colorado at the Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers.

"Their faces light up, and they're so excited to maybe see a bird up close, or get close to the creek that it's been years since they've been able to access," Dinkel said.

On Saturday, Taylor and Dinkel will share plans for the new "Fox Run Nature Center," which focuses on accessibility. The plan includes a sky tower with an elevator to the top, multiple American Disability Act (ADA) compliant trails, and equipped with Terrain Hoppers. The county plans to start construction in 2025 and open in 2026.

"With our grand opening here at Fox Run, we're going to have a lot of accessibility at the forefront," said Bear Creek Program Specialist Kylee Taylor.

Called the "Outdoor Accessibility Day At Fox Run Park," Saturday's event starts at 10 a.m. and runs through 2 p.m. In addition to the two county nature centers, other organizations offering accessible options will attend to meet the public. You can expect appearances from Cheyenne Mountain State Park, the City of Colorado Springs, Trails and Open Space Coalition, Visit Colorado Springs, and The Independence Center.