Suspect accused of driving into crowd of protestors in Park County

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Park County Sheriff's Office says a suspect allegedly attempted to hit protestors with his truck on Labor Day.

The sheriff's office says 49-year-old Hawk Nosaka was driving a pickup truck and drove off U.S. Highway 285 in Bailey towards a crowd gathering on the shoulder.

The sheriff's office says the crowd was able to move out of the way in time, and no injuries were reported. Deputies responded and were able to identify Nosaka within minutes, the sheriff's office said.

The Park County Sheriff's Office announced that Nosaka faces the following charges:

Criminal attempt (vehicular assault)

Reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

"The Park County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate such dangerous behavior and will make every effort to charge and have this type of behavior fully prosecuted," said the sheriff's office in a post to social media. "We will also continue to protect the rights guaranteed by the Constitution."

KRDO13 has reached out to the county's records department for his mug shot, and is waiting to hear back.

