Pueblo West wins Friday Night Blitz Spirit Award

Published 11:05 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13's Friday Night Blitz powered by QDOBA Mexican Eats!

Our Bradley Davis and Danny Mata have announced Pueblo West as the winner of the KRDO13's Friday Night Blitz Award for Aug. 29.

During the football match between Pueblo West and Pueblo County, our crew says Pueblo West Cyclonez packed the Thunderbowl, showing their school spirit.

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

