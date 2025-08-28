Pueblo County Clerk’s Office estimates potential recall election for coroner could cost $480,200

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Clerk's Office says a recall election for Coroner Brian Cotter could cost taxpayers upwards of $480,200.

The clerk's office says residents have submitted a Notice of Intent to circulate a recall petition to oust Cotter from office. He recently came under fire after 24 bodies were allegedly found in various states of decay in a hidden room of his privately-owned mortuary.

READ MORE: Pueblo County Coroner accused of hiding bodies in secret room at his privately-owned funeral home

Last week, the sheriff's office said no single public official could remove him from office, based on current Colorado statutes. As of Thursday afternoon, Cotter has not resigned, the clerk's office said.

From here, the recall petition will need to go through a vetting process to ensure it adheres to the law.

If everything checks out, the county says petitioners will have 60 days to collect valid signatures from registered Pueblo County voters. The number of signatures required varies, but in this case, the county says they will need 16,431 verified signatures.

To read more on the recall process, click here.

To read all of our reports on this case, head here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.