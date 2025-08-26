The first step to recall Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter has been filed. Here’s what’s next

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A spokesperson with Pueblo County says things are moving forward with a recall effort to remove Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter from office.

An investigation into Cotter began when 24 decaying bodies were allegedly found in a hidden room at his privately-owned mortuary, according to DORA documents.

You can read all of our reporting on the case by clicking here.

As of publication, no criminal charges have been filed against Cotter. The district attorney's office previously said that it would need to complete the investigation before evaluating charges.

Last week, state and local officials gathered for a press conference calling for his resignation. They said that, based on Colorado statutes, no single public official could remove Cotter from office.

From there, a recall petition among residents was launched. If everything clears, the petition will allow voters to oust Cotter from office.

According to a spokesperson for the county, an official Notice of Intent to Circulate a Recall Petition has been filed with the clerk and recorder's office.

What's next?

The clerk's office has three business days to establish a cost estimate for the recall. The recall petition will also need to go through a vetting process to ensure it adheres to the law.

If everything checks out, the county says petitioners will have 60 days to collect valid signatures from registered Pueblo County voters. The number of signatures required varies, but in this case, the county says they will need 16,431 verified signatures.

Once those signatures are submitted, the clerk's office will have 28 days to verify them, ensuring that the signatures are from registered voters.

If at least 16,431 signatures are verified, a recall election can be held. An election would be held, and voters would decide whether to remove Cotter from office.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.