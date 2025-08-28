Skip to Content
Homicide investigation near Monument Valley Park, body found

Updated today at 3:11 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirms that there is a homicide investigation underway near Monument Valley Park after a dead body was found.

According to police, they received a report of a dead body in the area around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 28.

CSPD says the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, but this article may be updated.

