Homicide investigation near Monument Valley Park, body found

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirms that there is a homicide investigation underway near Monument Valley Park after a dead body was found.

According to police, they received a report of a dead body in the area around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 28.

CSPD says the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, but this article may be updated.

