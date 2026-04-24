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Weather

Showers over the weekend

krdo
By
today at 3:54 PM
Published 3:40 PM

Today: A Red Flag Warning is still in place for eastern Colorado until 9 p.m. Winds are calm through the overnight hours, and temperatures drop to 36 for Colorado Springs and 40 for Pueblo. Relative humidity less than 5% for eastern Colorado.

Tomorrow: Conditions are still dry, but more moisture does enter the atmosphere. Temperatures are in the 60s for El Paso County, with Pueblo and areas over the eastern plains in the low 70s. Showers are likely after 5 p.m. for Colorado Springs, with thunderstorms possible after 8-9 p.m.

Sunday: Temperatures stay slightly above average, and partly cloudy conditions remain. Breezy conditions continue with no major wind gusts.

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Article Topic Follows: Weather

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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