WATCH NOW: Littleton man sentenced after fleeing from Douglas Deputies while on Parole

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 31-year-old from Littleton, Colorado, had been sentenced to four years after an attempt to drive away from Douglas County deputies while driving a stolen vehicle.

According to Colorado's 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s (DA) Office, Joseph Blodgett was on parole in Arapahoe County when he tried to escape from police in a stolen car at King Soopers on Highlands Ranch Parkway and University on Jan. 26.

Blodgett pleaded guilty to Felony Eluding and Reckless Endangerment, says the DA.

Police say he was on parole at the time of the incident for domestic assault and had previously escaped from community corrections.

In the video, which can be watched above, Blodgett is seen reversing at a high speed to avoid arrest through a crowded parking lot. A deputy blocks Blodgett's path, which leads to the suspect crashing into the patrol car and then being arrested.

District Attorney George Brauchler said the sentence sends a clear message to those who commit crimes in Douglas County.

“ If you choose to run from Douglas County law enforcement, bring a toothbrush and say goodbye to your loved ones. Our goal will be to put you in a place where you cannot threaten the safety of the community. That means incarceration. It is easier to pull over and take your medicine like a man.”

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.