Warm on Monday then Rain and Snow Chances Arrive Tuesday in Southern Colorado

This evening we will continue to see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies for area along the Pikes Peak Region. We we see westerly wind at around 5 to 10 mph, with overnight lows falling into the mid to upper 40s along the I-25 Corridor, with colder temperatures in the High Country.

Monday will bring another round of above normal temperatures. We will see highs once again in the low to mid 70s, with 80s out on the Eastern Plains. We do have a slight chance of an afternoon or evening shower, with the best chance of rain staying well to the North of us.

Tuesday is when things start to change here in Southern Colorado as a storm system makes its way through Southern Colorado. Most of us will start to see rain showers in the early afternoon, with snow eventually falling in the evening hours as temperatures begin to cool down. Expect high temperatures in the mid to upper 40's in the afternoon, with temperatures quickly falling into the evening as the rain transitions to snow.

Snow showers will continue into Wednesday morning, with the snow tampering down by the afternoon. Expect periods of moderate to heavy snow in the higher elevations. Highs will only climb into the mid to upper 30s. Parts of Teller County, the Palmer Divide and Monument could see some good snow totals, with measurable also possible in the Colorado Springs area.

Warm and dry weather return by Thursday with highs back into the mid to upper 60s, with mostly clear skies.

The dry and warmer weather will continue into Friday, with highs in the lower 70s. Expect highs in the mid 70s for Saturday, with a slight chance of showers and storms.