Fountain police looking for more victims after man arrested for sexual exploitation, internet luring of a child

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) – Police say they've arrested a registered sex offender after an investigation discovered he was trying to meet up with a 13-year-old girl at a home in Fountain.

According to the Fountain Police Department (FPD), detectives arrested 44-year-old Michael Reeves on Friday, Aug. 22, after an investigation into child sexual exploitation and internet luring of a child revealed he was planning to meet a 13-year-old girl at a Fountain residence.

During the investigation, detectives also learned that Reeves was already a registered sex offender, who'd been convicted of sexual exploitation of a child in 2023.

Reeves was booked into the El Paso County Jail for sexual exploitation of a child and internet luring of a child. He is currently being held with no bond, FPD said.

The department is now asking for the community's help in finding any additional witnesses or victims of Reeves. If you have any information, you're asked to contact FPD Detective Caleb Widger at (719) 382-4236 or cwidger@fountainpd.com.

To remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477, or the Fountain Police Department anonymous tip line at (719) 382-4200.

