“Olympic City Field Day” kicking off fundraising for free after-school program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Fundraising at the second-annual Olympic City Field Day at Acacia Park will help WHealthy Unlimited launch its free after-school program for families in Colorado Springs.

There will be outdoor games, competitions, vendors and a Children's Entrepreneur Market on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's free for all children. No signup necessary. Just show up!

The kids who sign up through the Children's Entrepreneur Market of Colorado Springs will host booths from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHealthy said it was inspired to start a free after-school program after Harrison School District 2 announced it had to cut its free after-school program for the upcoming school year.

WHealthy said the field day will be its enrollment kick-off. It said the goal is to make the after-school program free for all children who qualify for free or reduced lunch while providing scholarships for other children who don't qualify.

The Program is called Sweat and Steam. It's formatted to teach literacy and STEM through fun activities like workouts and rooms, while also emphasizing money management.

WHealthy said it will give away $5,000 to local non-profits and as prize money for some of the competitions. It will host local business vendors and sell their own food and juice. It said a percentage of their own sales will go toward the after-school program.

WHealthy will also be collecting donations for the program. The founder/CEO has committed to equal the total donation dollars with his own workout reps (pushups, pullups, squats, etc.).

At the field day, WHealthy said there will be bounce houses, giant Jenga, Connect 4 and Tetris. It will host classic competitions like potato sack races and fake egg transport, along with other agility and memory races, boxing and exercise rep competitions. It will also have hula-hoops, jump ropes and sidewalk chalk throughout the park.