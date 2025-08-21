Families of Return to Nature case demand action, yet another funeral home accused of misconduct

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - 13 Investigates has uncovered that the Pueblo County Coroner is accused of hiding bodies in a secret room of his privately-owned funeral home, Davis Mortuary.

13 Investigates saw a similar incident occur at Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose. Owners Jon and Carie Hallford were accused of letting close to 200 bodies stack up and decompose at their funeral home Our extensive reporting contributed to legislative change in Colorado.

Jon and Carie Hallford's cases are currently working their way through the court system. You can read more by clicking here.

KRDO13's Marina Garcia is speaking to families of those found at Return to Nature to get their perspective on this allegedly happening again. Tune in at 4 and 5 p.m. to hear from them. This article will also be updated.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.