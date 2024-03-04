Colorado families of funeral home tragedies celebrate new bill to regulate the industry

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - A new piece of legislation is being fueled by the hundreds of grieving families here in Colorado who fell victim to bad actors in the funeral home business on multiple occasions.

It is legislation so many families have waited for, for months, even years, they've asked themselves, "How could this have happened to me?" But now, they hail this new bill, as a step in the right direction towards helping make sure, no one endures what they've had to

"All we're asking for is dignity in death done by professional people that know what they're doing. people who have an education in the background, a passion," said Shelia Canfield-Jones, who has been fighting for stronger laws in the funeral home industry for months, ever since finding out her daughter, Marella was found as one of nearly 200 bodies found decomposing inside the Return to Nature funeral home. "I kept thinking in my mind, why did this happen? How did this happen? What allowed this to happen?"

She joins other families today, in championing a new bi-partisan bill, making licenses, background checks, and an educational degree, necessary to run a Colorado funeral home.

Danielle McCarthy's husband was one out of hundreds of victims whose bodies were dismembered and sold by a funeral home in Montrose, in 2018.

"It's just that licensure means so much to the general population and to the dignity, the dignity and the respect that the profession needs right now," McCarthy said.

George Rosales spoke at the announcement today, as the latest victim of bad actors in Colorado, after his wife's body was found lying in the trunk of a hearse, at a former funeral home owner's house, in Denver.

"That's why I have to be here today because I have to support the legislation and make sure that we can all, we can all move forward. Because I'd rather not have anybody live through this again," Rosales remarked.

All three of those families say there is more they would like to see but they know this bill is just the beginning, of the effort to turn Colorado from the laughing stock of the industry, into a state that respects both the profession and the deceased.