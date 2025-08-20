Judge dismisses Woodland Park School District’s lawsuit against the city

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - The lawsuit against the City of Woodland Park filed by Woodland Park School District RE-2 (WPSD) has been dismissed after a lengthy battle.

In February, the City Council considered repealing a 1 percent sales tax that generated $3 million annually for the school district. City Council said at the time that they had questions about where the money was being spent. However, after an outcry from students, parents, and school district employees, the council initially voted to keep the sales tax in March.

Four days later, Woodland Park City Council repealed the tax in a special meeting, citing blackmail from the Woodland Park Board of Education over the potential sale of the Merit Academy building. Multiple Woodland Park and WPSD leaders resigned around this time, as a result of the ongoing conflict.

It culminated on March 18 when WPSD filed a lawsuit against the City of Woodland Park for violating Colorado's Open Meeting Law.

On August 18, District Court Judge Moeller issued a ruling in favor of the City of Woodland Park, granting Woodland Park's motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by WPSD. The District Court of Teller County adopted all of the City of Woodland Park's arguments.

