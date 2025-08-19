Skip to Content
Accused thief steals $76,800 from Cripple Creek casino

Police allege that 26-year-old Andrew Joel Irvine stole the money from J.P. McGill's Casino.
Getty Images, Cripple Creek Police Department
Police allege that 26-year-old Andrew Joel Irvine stole the money from J.P. McGill's Casino.
By
Published 2:14 PM

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- An accused thief who walked away with about $76,800 in stolen money from a Cripple Creek casino is now behind bars, according to the Cripple Creek Police Department.

According to police, 26-year-old Andrew Joel Irvine stole the money from J.P. McGill's Casino early Monday morning. In a press release, the police department did not elaborate on how the alleged theft occurred.

Teller County Detention Center

The police department says Irvine was located and arrested that very same day.

Irvine has been charged with second-degree burglary, criminal attempt to commit theft, and third-degree burglary.

He is currently being held on a $50,000 bond, according to officials.

“This case demonstrates the strength of interagency cooperation,” said Cripple Creek Police
Chief Charles Bright. “We appreciate the support and professionalism of our partners at the
Colorado Division of Gaming and the Colorado Springs Police Department as we continue
working to resolve this case.”

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Cripple Creek Police
Department and speak with Sergeant Robert Kible or Detective Sergeant Brandon Blanchard.
They can be reached via email at rkible@cripple-creek.co.us or bblanchard@cripplecreek.co.us, or by phone at (719) 689-2655.

Celeste Springer

