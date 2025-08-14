Pueblo pullup sensation attempts world record LIVE on KRDO13!

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Flip on Good Morning Colorado this morning as Bradley Davis brings us Frank Sagona's world record attempt live exclusively on KRDO13 as he aims for over 1100 pullups in an hour.

After months of training since his last appearance on Good Morning Colorado, Sagona is attempting his sixth Guinness World Record-setting performance - 1131 pullups in one hour.

Sagona has two standing world records: 1010 chin-ups in one hour and 5049 pull-ups in eight hours. He's waiting on approval on two more and hopes to add the one-hour pull-up record to his collection.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.