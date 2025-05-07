Pueblo native trains for his next Guinness World Record attempt

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) - 46-year-old Frank Sagona has a strong case for best pull up master in the world. He's done millions of them over the last 16 years. He's done most of those at his home in Pueblo and gym in Pueblo West.

Sagona has two standing Guinness World Records:

1010 chin ups in one hour.

5049 pull ups in eight hours.

He has the plaques for three others he used to hold. He's waiting on verification for two more and is training for his first attempt at the "most pull ups in one hour" record of 1131.

Since Frank started 16 years ago, he estimates he's done over 2 million pull ups and chin ups and almost 3.5 million push ups.

Tune into Good Morning Colorado to see KRDO13's Bradley Davis get up on the pull up bar with Frank to take us inside his workout routine and find out his "why."