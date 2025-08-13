Traffic tragedy in Colorado Springs: Another fatal motorcycle crash; what’s next at dangerous intersections?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Another fatal motorcycle crash struck the same dangerous intersection in northeast Colorado Springs.

On August 12, at approximately 3:42 p.m., a rider collided with a vehicle at North Union Boulevard and Garmish Road, dying at the scene. Colorado Springs Police Department’s Major Crash Team is investigating.

This follows a previous fatal collision just two days earlier, around 6:00 p.m. on August 10, at the same junction. The first crash involved a motorcycle striking an SUV, and emergency crews were unable to save the rider.

The pattern of fatalities at this location has neighbors on edge.

Residents voiced growing alarm with KRDO, saying crashes near Union at Vickers and Garmish have become routine, some claiming accidents happen almost weekly.

In response, Todd Frisbie, City Traffic Engineer, provided our team with the following statement:

“Engineering has been informed about the recent crashes at the intersection and will initiate a full safety analysis between Dublin and Vickers. We are evaluating crash history and options at the Union and Garmit intersection to reduce the likelihood of future crashes.”

