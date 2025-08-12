Skip to Content
Fatal motorcycle crash on N. Union Blvd and Garmish Rd.

today at 8:20 PM
Published 8:17 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A motorcyclist collided with a vehicle at the intersection of N. Union Blvd and Garmish Rd. at approximately 3:42 p.m. today, Aug. 12, resulting in the death of the motorcyclist, confirms Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

According to the CSPD police blotter, the driver of the motorcycle was found dead on the scene.

CSPD says their Major Crash Team is conducting the investigation and that no other injuries were reported.

The identification of the motocyclist is unknown at this time.

