Skip to Content
News

One dead after motorcycle accident in Northeastern Colorado Springs

KRDO
By
today at 1:48 AM
Published 1:46 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One person has died due to a deadly motorcycle crash at approximately 6:06 p.m. last night. Police officers were dispatched to a traffic crash at the intersection of Garmish Rd and Union Blvd. 

Upon arrival, officers learned a motorcycle had struck an SUV.

Medical personnel responded to the scene, but the driver was determined to be deceased. Major Crash Team Detective responded and took over the investigation.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Samantha Hildebrandt

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.