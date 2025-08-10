One dead after motorcycle accident in Northeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One person has died due to a deadly motorcycle crash at approximately 6:06 p.m. last night. Police officers were dispatched to a traffic crash at the intersection of Garmish Rd and Union Blvd.

Upon arrival, officers learned a motorcycle had struck an SUV.

Medical personnel responded to the scene, but the driver was determined to be deceased. Major Crash Team Detective responded and took over the investigation.