Pueblo man sentenced to six years for sexual assault on a child

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 33-year-old man was sentenced to six years after pleading guilty to criminal attempt sexual assault on a child.

Peter Sigel was sentenced to six years with two years of mandatory probation, along with three years with one year of mandatory probation, after accepting a plea to a second charge of sexual assault, says officials.

The sentences are to run concurrently, said the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Sigel was arrested on a warrant in March 2024 for sexual assault on a child and sexual exploitation of a child, and has been in jail since his arrest, says officials.

