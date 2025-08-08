One dead, two injured in La Junta shooting

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred around noon on Aug. 7 in the 500 block of Bradish Avenue.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the La Junta Police Department (LJPD) say the shooting left one male victim at the scene with life-threatening injuries, who later died due to a gunshot wound. Two other victims are currently being treated, and their condition is unknown at this time, says CBI.

According to police, they will not be releasing the identities of the victims or providing further details about the shooting at this time.

Police ask if you have any information on the shooting to call the La Junta Police Department.

