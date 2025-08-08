Cañon City police make arrest following hours-long standoff

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cañon City Police Department says they arrested a suspect following an hours-long standoff on Thursday.

According to police, they were called out to Mulberry Avenue because the suspect, 42-year-old Jacob Freezor, was allegedly threatening people. Police later learned that he had several warrants out for his arrest for violent crimes.

When they arrived to the home late Thursday afternoon, police say Freezor refused to come out of the home. Police also believed that he had a weapon on him at the time. While a gun was not found later on, police say there were knives within reach.

The police department said that SWAT and Crisis Negotiations teams were called in. For hours, they attempted to safely coax him out of the home, including using attempts to contact family members and clergy, police said.

Once police realized he would not be coming out, and after Freezor stopped communicating with negotiators, the department says they decided to use tactical planning and "less-lethal munitions." Police say he was in custody just minutes later.

"They worked for over three hours to try to convince the subject to surrender without any escalations. Still, the defendant refused, ultimately causing CCPD's SWAT operators to gradually escalate a tactical option, resulting in the offender's arrest without harm to him or our team members,” said Chief John Schick with the Cañon City Police Department.

Freezor faces the following new charges:

Failure to leave the premises

Resisting Arrest

Obstructing a Peace Officer

He had the following active arrest warrants for previous cases, according to police: