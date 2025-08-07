Skip to Content
Canon City Police Department announces arrest in ATM jackpotting investigation

Canon City Police Department
By
Published 4:35 PM

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police arrested a man involved in an ATM jackpotting investigation where $68,000 was stolen from a Canon City bank back in May.

Canon City Police Department (CCPD) says they arrested Joel Alejandro Morantes-Leal, 25, an undocumented Venezuelan national, after working closely with multiple agencies to solve the case.

Police say that Morantes-Leal was taken into custody on May 29 in the Denver area.

He is currently being held on the following charges, according to CCPD:

  • Cybercrime($20K–$100K)
  • Third Degree Burglary

Abby Smith

