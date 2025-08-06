Widefield School District 3 is launching affordable housing for teachers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The cost of living is a major challenge for teachers and staff; however, a new project, Rising Moon, hopes to give workers a realistic solution.



Habitat for Humanity is helping to make this project happen, but a group of unique builders will be the team behind putting together this community.

Located near Marksheffel and Bradley in Colorado Springs, kids from courses in Widefield and across the region will help build the homes.



We saw a similar project called Wendy’s Village last year on one acre of land. This new project will be nine times the size, aiming to retain high-quality educators while also bringing a hands-on experience for students, says the district.

The Widefield superintendent tells us that the 41 lots are available to other community members, but some will be reserved for school district employees.

"We’re very excited. We’ve got at least 14 houses that are going to be set aside for Widefield School District employees," says Superintendent Aaron Hoffman.

Habitat for Humanity says each house will look different because they will be specifically tailored to the homeowner's income.

"Because of our program, homeowners can purchase...without paying more than 30% of their income," says Laura Williams-Parrish, director of strategic partnerships with Habitat for Humanity.

According to the Colorado Department of Education, District 3 has seen a teacher turnover rate of more than 20% over the last few years, but they hope this new housing option will help retain teachers.



The district informed KRDO13 that the project will start in the summer of 2026, with builders expected to begin paving the roads. The plan is to have the houses move-in ready by 2027.

