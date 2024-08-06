School District in Colorado Springs building state’s first teacher housing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Harrison School District 2 is working on building Colorado's very first teacher housing. The district is working with a non-profit to build tiny homes at one of the schools.

The Wendy's Village Multi-family development plan will have 40 homes. They will be built on a property about 1 acre in size at the Mountain Vista Community School. The goal of this project is to help teachers find an affordable place to live.

"We're going to have our new teachers start at the Wendy's Village. Their rent is going to be capped at $825," said Dr. Mike Claudio, Assistant Superintendent of Support Services. "To ensure that teachers who start off have the ability to start off without having to incur a ton of debt, and getting rent. We're having to get 2 or 3 roommates in order to survive."

The school district is working closely with the non-profit 'We Fortify' based out of Colorado Springs. They'll be in charge of building the homes.

"We'll put the development in so water, sewer, electric. We'll build the houses. We'll put those in and we'll manage the property," said Shelley Jenson, Founder and CEO of We Fortify.

The project will cost $10.6 million. The school district emphasizes that no school money will be used for this project.