Pueblo’s ‘ShotSpotter’ technology alerts police of shots fired, investigation underway

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says its "ShotSpotter" tech at the Real-Time Crime Center alerted the agency of shots fired early Wednesday morning.

Police say that just after 3 a.m., gunfire was detected, and police were sent to the 200 block of Mesa Avenue. Police say when they arrived, they found shell casings, and were later alerted that a man was taken to the hospital but died there.

PPD says video of the incident was captured, and they're currently using it to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Corporal Jeff Shay at: 719-553-2445. Information can also be reported via Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 (STOP) or online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

According to our previous reporting, Pueblo's "ShotSpotter' technology cost roughly $200,000. It uses sound wave detection technology to triangulate the location of gunshots within a defined area and send an alert to officers, officials said. PPD said it has helped them get to many scenes quickly, potentially saving lives.

In other parts of the country, however, critics claimed the system is not reliable. Only 9% of ShotSpotter alerts in Chicago were actually gun-related crimes, a 2021 report found. However, the Pueblo Police Department has touted much better numbers. In 2024, Chief Noeller said the technology had a 97% accuracy rate.

