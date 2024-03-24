Pueblo PD’s shotspotter alert system helps with multiple shooting investigations this month

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeing success with a new gunshot detection system. The new sensor system alerts officers when there is a shooting before a call even comes in.

The $200,000 system has been in use since February. It has recently helped officers in multiple shooting investigations this month.



PPD said this new gunshot detection system is helping their officers respond to shootings faster making their response times quicker. Officers say it alerts them within 60 seconds of a gunshot going off.



"It's almost instant so we can immediately respond, which cuts down our response times and allows us to begin investigations quicker," said Rodger Schneider, an officer with the PPD.



The gunshot detection system detects when a gunshot is fired. It uses sound wave detection technology to triangulate the location of gunshots within a defined area and send an alert to officers. PPD said this technology allows officers to respond quickly to an accurate location to investigate the incident.



The shotspotter alert has also led to two arrests for a shooting that occurred on March 12 on Pueblo's east side. Both 22-year-old Timothy Roy and 19-year-old Cyrus Highhawk were arrested for attempted murder and other charges related to the alleged drive-by shooting.

PPD said the communications center did not receive any calls from the public about the shooting and had it not been for the shotspotter system, police said this incident would not have been reported and investigated as soon as it was.



Officers said the gunshot detection systems are dispersed in areas where they have high reports of shootings.