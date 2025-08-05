How “NeuroPong” continues to expand and help people with cognotive disorders in Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo YMCA is the newest space in Colorado to host "NeuroPong," and volunteers said it's continuing to pick up speed.

NeuroPong is a free program for people facing declining cognitive disorders. The organization said ping-pong works as "neurorehabilitation and prehabilitation" for people with conditions like Parkinson's Dementia and Multiple Sclerosis.

The Pueblo program started last November. It's free for participants every Monday at the Pueblo YMCA from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Contact the Pueblo YMCA if you are interested in signing up. Every piece of equipment at the Pueblo location is donated from the community. There is also a NeuroPong program at the Downtown YMCA in Colorado Springs.

Dr. Antonio Barbera founded NueroPong in 2020 in Fort Collins after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. He said he discovered the benefits of Ping-Pong after noticing his symptoms improve after playing with his son in the garage.