Law enforcement rescue Colorado Springs man accused of drunk driving UTV into river

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office alleges that a Colorado Springs man got drunk and purposely drove a UTV into a Buena Vista river, requiring an emergency rescue.

"This could have certainly had a grimmer outcome," said Sheriff Andy Rohrich.

According to the sheriff's office, the department received a report of a UTV that was stuck in the Arkansas River near Ruby Mountain Campground on Aug. 3.

When they arrived, the sheriff's office says they found the driver, Jason Joseph Beltz from Colorado Springs, and an unnamed passenger. Both had to be rescued, as the UTV was partially submerged underwater, the sheriff's office says.

"The river began to sweep the UTV downstream before hanging up on a rock," said the sheriff. "Although the river can serve recreational interests, it can be very dangerous if it isn’t respected."

The sheriff's office says Colorado Parks and Wildlife was called in to conduct a swift-water rescue for the two people. The UTV also had to be towed out.

Upon further investigation, the sheriff's office said they believe "driving into the river was an intentional act and that alcohol was a contributing factor."

"This should also serve as a reminder to others that you don’t have to be driving down a paved road while drinking to get a DUI," said Sheriff Rohrich.

Beltz was booked for DUI on a $1,000 bond, the sheriff's office said. The passenger was not charged with a crime, and there were no injuries reported, according to the department.

