Colorado Springs police make arrest in bank robbery case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they have made an arrest in a robbery case, which they say occurred in May.

According to police, a local bank was robbed on May 27. Police say a suspect walked into the bank and demanded money. Once getting an "undisclosed amount of cash," he got away, police say.

CSPD says their investigation continued for months until they obtained a warrant for 28-year-old Jourdain Espinoza's arrest. Police say he was arrested on July 31.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.