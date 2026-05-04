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WEATHER ALERT: A late winter storm is on the rise

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Updated
today at 5:39 PM
Published 4:09 PM

TODAY: Temperatures are mild with highs in the low 70s, but showers and thunderstorms pass through the evening.

TOMORROW: Temps drop drastically to the 40s and 50s in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and across the Plains on the back end of a cold front. Showers increase through the afternoon and evening with snow more likely around 10-11 pm.

EXTENDED: Heavy snowfall picks up overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Roads will be slick for the Wednesday morning commute. Gusty winds will also cause some whiteout conditions throughout this storm. Highs on Wednesday will likely only reach the 30s and 40s in lower-lying areas. We're tracking drier and warmer weather with highs in the 60s and 70s on Thursday.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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