Carie Hallford, disgraced Penrose funeral home owner, pleads guilty in wire fraud case

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Carie Hallford, a disgraced co-owner of a now-notorious Penrose funeral home, has entered into a guilty plea for federal fraud charges, according to court records.

Hallford and her husband Jon owned Return to Nature Funeral Home. Both accepted plea deals in a separate criminal case where prosecutors say they left close to 200 bodies to decay without a proper cremation or burial.

A victim told KRDO13 that sentencing for Carie's federal fraud case is set for later this month. Jon Hallford was sentenced to 20 years for the fraud charges in June, but appealed that sentence just a month later.

Jon's sentencing for the state charges stemming from the bodies left in the funeral home is later this month.

