The grand re-opening of the Slab courts hopes to bring positivity to local youth

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- Today is the grand re-opening of the Slab courts, this project started last Spring.

This project included new posts, backboards, hoops, benches and upgraded LED lighting. All of this was all made possible by Colorado Lottery funds.

The courts were designed by four local mural artists: Tia Monson, Anthony Marinucci, Jazzelle Bustos and Chloe Kelly. They each designed unique artwork that showcase themes of Pueblo and basketball.