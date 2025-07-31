Skip to Content
News

The grand re-opening of the Slab courts hopes to bring positivity to local youth

By
Published 10:18 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- Today is the grand re-opening of the Slab courts, this project started last Spring.

This project included new posts, backboards, hoops, benches and upgraded LED lighting. All of this was all made possible by Colorado Lottery funds.

The courts were designed by four local mural artists: Tia Monson, Anthony Marinucci, Jazzelle Bustos and Chloe Kelly. They each designed unique artwork that showcase themes of Pueblo and basketball.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karla Sosa

Karla Sosa is a bilingual multimedia journalist for KRDO13. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.